A Boulder therapist was charged with sexually assaulting at least two children between August 1999 and present day and authorities believe there could be more victims.

Mark A. Hochwender, 72, of Boulder, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two felony counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in position of trust, according to a Boulder Police Department news release.

Hochwender was in his 40s when the crimes occurred, according to the release. The victims came forward as adults, but were assaulted when they were juveniles.

The victims told detectives the assaults occurred at Hochwender's home office in Boulder and Westminster when they saw Hochwender as their therapist between August 1999 and the present day, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lutz at [email protected] or 303-441-4374 and reference case number 20-11516 .