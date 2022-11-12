DIA ice skating rink 2019

Skaters glide across the ice rink at Denver International Airport. DIA is bringing the rink back on Nov. 18, 2022.

 Courtesy of Denver International Airport

Got a long layover planned at DIA this winter season? Fill the time by renting some free ice skates and taking a spin around the airport's returning ice rink! 

Starting on Nov. 18, travelers through DIA and community members will be able to ice skate for free at the airport. 

The rink opens Friday and will stay open through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, the airport said on its website. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located between the Jeppesen Terminal and the Westin Hotel. 

Skaters at DIA ice rink

People at Denver International airport enjoy free ice skating. DIA is bringing its free ice rink back for the season on Nov. 18, 2022. 

Rental skates will be available free at the skate shop located inside the Westin on the west side near Tivoli restaurant and brewery. 

"At DEN, we strive to host events that surprise and delight passengers and community members," the airport stated on their website. "All DEN events are free and open to the public."

