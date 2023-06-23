Denver Police arrested a third suspect in the June 13 shooting that injured ten people during a Denver Nuggets NBA championship celebration in downtown Denver.

On the day of the shooting, police arrested two suspects, one of whom was injured in the shooting. On Friday, officers arrested a third suspect, according to a Denver Police Department news release.

Ricardo Vazquez and Raoul Jones were arrested the day of the shooting, Vazquez for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance and Jones for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

On Friday, police arrested Kenneth Blakely, 24, as an additional suspect.

Blakely is being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder, according to the release.

Police responded to the shooting at around 12:32 a.m. June 14 after a ShotSpotter notification alerted them of 15 rounds being shot in the 2000 block of Market Street, near View House and several other bars near Coors Field.

The area was busy with people celebrating the Denver Nuggets winning the NBA championship and numerous police officers were deployed near the area for safety and security during the celebrations. Mayor Michael Hancock said later 200 uniformed officers were deployed downtown that night.

The officers heard the gunshots and reported seeing a Hispanic male wearing a yellow t-shirt, later identified as Vazquez, fire more than 10 gunshots at a group in front of him, according to Blakely's arrest affidavit.

Using video surveillance and body camera footage, investigators were able to identify Blakely as a suspect in the incident who exchanged gunfire with Vazquez after inserting himself into a confrontation between Vazquez and Jones, according to the affidavit.

Based on the video, officials believe Blakely pointed his firearm at Vazquez first, then Vazquez responded by firing his before fleeing.

The video does not show Blakely being assaulted, but rather interjecting himself into a confrontation, according to the affidavit.