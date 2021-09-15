The report released by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday detailing patterns of racially biased policing and excessive force in Aurora’s police department comes a few weeks after a grand jury indicted three current and former police officers and two paramedics in the August 2019 death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain, a Black man. Responding to a report of a person behaving strangely – McClain wore a mask to keep warm because of a medical condition and was waving his arms -- officers stopped McClain, who wasn't suspected of a crime, while he walked home. They violently subdued McClain, and paramedics called to the scene injected him with ketamine. He went into cardiac arrest and died several days later.
Elijah’s mother, Sheneen McClain, talked with the Denver Gazette Wednesday about her emotions in the wake of the criminal indictments and attorney general’s report, trauma she suffers from constant reminders of her son’s dying words, and why she thinks Chief Vanessa Wilson is doing the best she can to work toward changes within the department she inherited.
This interview has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.
Denver Gazette: Can you walk me through your process of just processing what is in this report?
Sheneen McClain: I found out yesterday that they were going to present their findings today. I'm still working on processing it. But the more I think about it, I'm disappointed that they would find out so much that’s wrong with the police department and the fire department in the wake of my son's murder. That it would take my son's murder to highlight all the corruptness in their organizations is really disappointing.
It's sad. It's honestly shameful for Colorado.
Denver Gazette: Do you have any particular feelings or anything to say about what Chief [Vanessa] Wilson has said recently about how she doesn't want people to paint the police department with a broad brush based on what she characterizes as a few bad actors, and this report seems to really run contrary to those statements?
McClain: I can understand where she's coming from. She doesn't want everybody to see all police officers as bad. I do know that there's the possibility that there might be some good police officers in the police force.
But how can you tell when so much bad happens? I think it's way more than a few bad apples; I believe it's the whole orchard that's corrupted. The land that they're growing the tree on is bad. And you can't keep hiring bad people and expect the community to feel good about it.
There's a lot of work that needs to be done. But we have [Wilson] right now in the position to make a change. And I think it's important for her supervisors, the people that are in line to support her, to do exactly that.
Denver Gazette: In interviews, the chief seems like she wants to embrace change. Are there any specific actions or commitments by her that you would want to see for you to be able to feel like she means what she says about wanting changes within the department?
McClain: It basically comes down to: she knows what she's dealing with, and I feel like she's doing the best she can within her own power.
We also have to remember that she's not the one that's in charge of hiring and firing these police officers. Her job is to be the coach of the team, but she's not the one that actually gets to pick who gets to play on her team.
Note: Although the chief of police has authority to fire officers, the Civil Service Commission has control over appeals of firings and other disciplinary decisions.
So it comes down to her putting her actions behind her words, honestly, I think she's off to a really good start. When it comes down to the one that was chief before her, he did terrible. He literally walked away from my son's murder, and stuck behind the killer cops. And you have to realize that she got his team.
She was hired to be the coach of his team, and his team already showed how corrupt they were. So I think that there's a strong possibility that under her leadership that things can change for the better, as far as how the police officers deal with the community.
But again, there's still a lot that has yet to be seen, because it's not her job alone. The Civil Service Commission [is] a part of it. They're supporting the killer cops that killed my son. The police union, they're supporting the killer cops that killed my son.
It’s all of Aurora, Colorado's job to support humanity and stop treating people unequally within the community.
Denver Gazette: I think you've said in past interviews that you've had some hurt over the last couple of years that Elijah's death didn't get a lot of attention from protesters until about a year after it happened. Do the charges against the officers and paramedics and the release of this report help with that hurt at all?
McClain: With the amount of people that did not show up to declare that they needed answers from our officials, it was just frustrating. I felt like I was literally out there by myself. I didn't have family members here supporting me. I didn't have people in the community supporting me. It took a while for that to happen, but when it did, it was still in small numbers. When I went down to testify on one of the bills that got passed, they were saying George Floyd’s name. They weren’t saying Elijah McClain.
Now with everything going on, with the police officers being indicted, the whole world [is] looking at Aurora, Colorado, which is exactly what my goal was. When everybody was not coming out, my goal was always, if the people in my own state are not standing up for my son, let me tell the rest of the world and see what happens.
Some people tell me that they want me to heal, and I'm like, how can you heal from a hole in your heart that's never going to go away? You can't do that. He was flesh of my flesh, bone of my bone. I carried him full term. I raised Elijah myself. I did not have the help of an absent parent.
Everything that I did, and everything that Elijah did; everything that we sacrificed in order for him to be a success at the age of 23 in a field that he loved. He loved being a massage therapist. So there's nothing that can give me comfort with the procedures that are happening right now. But I am grateful that somebody else is not going to be in the position that my son was in, because now the world is watching Aurora, Colorado. Now everybody understands that Colorado is not the best place for people of color to live, because there's so much hatred and evil and racism here.
Denver Gazette: Can you just kind of walk me through how you've been processing the last couple of years and the fact that the world has been getting to know Elijah, your son that you loved so much and knew so well, after his death?
McClain: Honestly, it's been a little agonizing. This isn't how he wanted to make his mark on the world. This isn't how I thought he was going to make his mark on the world.
With the world finding out about what happened to him, there's been a number of individuals that have tried to profit off of my son's murder. They're using his dying words. They're selling his dying words on outfits. They're trying to promote his face and sell that for profit as well. So there have been a lot of people that have claimed to have stood by me while I'm pushing awareness of what happened to my son out there, but at the same time, they're just as inhumane as the police officers, because they're not understanding that it's disrespectful.
The good that has come out of the world finding out about what happened to my son is letting other people know that we need to stand up for each other as a humanity, because it's not just about color. It's deeper than that. There's good and bad people in all shapes and sizes in all colors of the rainbow. So it is deeper than what we look like. It's how we treat each other.
That's one of the best parts of Elijah's legacy, is the fact that he treated his murderers with kindness that they refused to give to him. And some people are very respectful. There are a lot of people that have contacted me that are very respectful; they asked me before they make products or songs.
[But] there are people that are sending me songs that have nothing to do with Elijah's murder. But somehow, some way, they think that singing his dying words to me or to the rest of the world is going to make a difference, and it's traumatizing.
And that's not why I did what I did. I told the world what was going on so that people would understand the depth of his death, the layers of corruptness in Aurora, Colorado. I didn't do it so people could profit off of it.
People are saying his name; they're writing his name, they're drawing his name. They're selling his name. And it all comes down to: Why? I know what he looks like. I birthed him. I've known him for 23 years. So I don't need any reminders of what he looks like. I don't need reminders of his dying words.