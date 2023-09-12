A Thornton man who had Nazi paraphernalia and drawings, a large cache of guns and drugs in his apartment was arrested by federal authorities Sept. 6, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado.

Dean Fabian, 36, had "multiple felony convictions that prohibit him from possessing firearms and ammunition," according to a press release.

While law enforcement was searching Fabian's home at 12943 East Grant Circle, they found a letter from a nearby storage facility, the press release said. Officers then got a search warrant for the storage locker and found more guns and "gun parts" there.

Fabian had his first court appearance Friday when he was advised of a charge of illegal possession of a firearm by a previous offender.

Thornton police confirmed that they assisted federal authorities blocking off several streets in the area near 128th and Grant Circle said that some residents evacuated from their townhomes while the search was being conducted.