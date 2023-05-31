A Thornton police officer shot and injured a burglary suspect early Wednesday whom police said shot at them first.

Officers responded to the robbery at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post at 10217 Quivas St. in Thornton around 3:35 a.m., according to a Thornton Police Department news release.

An officer saw the suspect car leaving the VFW parking lot and officers in an unmarked police car followed it to the area of 84th Avenue and Greenwood Boulevard.

One of the suspects shot at the officers from the car, but officers did not fire back, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said.

Officers then began to chase the vehicle, which went south on I-25, exited at 48th Avenue and drove west. The chase ended in the 4800 block of Eliot Street, near Regis University in Denver, where the driver lost control and crashed, Thomas said.

The two suspects, both men, ran on foot and one of them, the driver, turned and shot at an officer who was not hit, Thomas said. The officer fired back, hitting the suspect in a lower limb.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is in stable condition, Thomas said. The second suspect was taken into custody near the scene.

No officers were injured and there is no danger to the community, Thomas said.

Investigators declined to provide the identifications of the suspects, or officers involved in the shooting.

Denver Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.