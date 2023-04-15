A Thornton police officer shot and killed a suspect with multiple arrest warrants at a Northglenn apartment Friday.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of Malley Drive, according to a Northglenn and Thornton Police Departments news release. The area is just east of I-25 in Northglenn.

Northglenn officers learned Friday that a suspect wanted on a probation violation out of Denver for attempted murder was in an apartment in the area with an adult woman and three children, according to the release.

Northglenn and Thornton SWAT responded to the location and a reverse 911 notified surrounding residents to shelter in place, according to police.

While officers attempted to negotiate the release of the children, shots were fired in the apartment, according to the release. The suspect later opened the apartment's patio door and fired several more shots.

A Thornton police officer fired at and hit the suspect, according to the release. Officers attempted life saving measures, but the suspect died later at the hospital.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) will investigate the incident and the Adam's County Coroners Office will release the suspect's identity when next of kin are notified.