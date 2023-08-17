The insurance industry is sounding a wildfire wake-up call for Colorado's largest cities.

Colorado is second only to California when it comes to the largest number of homes at risk for wildfire, with Denver as the most vulnerable city in the state, according to an annual insurance industry report.

The CoreLogic Wildfire Risk Report found that the city of Denver, not mountain communities, is the Colorado city with the most at stake, with an estimated 69,284 homes at risk. It had the eighth highest number of wildfire-prone homes in the country.

Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego are the top three U.S. cities with that distinction, the report said. The assessment also took into account that these cities, including Denver, would have the most expensive rebuilding costs.

California is home to the Top Five cities with the highest concentration of at-risk homes accompanied by the most significant reconstruction cost value.

Denver stood as the eighth most dangerous city for wildfires in the U.S., followed by Colorado Springs with 51,321. There is a huge gap between the Springs and Fort Collins, which ranks No. 10 with 14,352 at risk homes, followed by Boulder with nearly 10,000. Pueblo, with its 3,242 at-risk homes stood at No. 13 in the country, according to the survey.

Texas followed Colorado as the state with third third most wildfire-prone homes, with Austin and San Antonio as its most vulnerable cities.

In all, California is the only state to breech the one million home mark, with 1,279,214 houses at risk for wildfire and reconstruction costs estimated at $760 billion.

The report estimated that Colorado has 332,716 total at-risk homes, with a value to rebuild reaching nearly $141 billion. Texas is home to more than 233,00 at-risk residences with a combined reconstruction value of $85.5 billion.

The 2023 results took into account characteristics in each state and city, such as slope, aspect, fuel, surface composition, drought and wind.

The 1,084 homes destroyed in the path of the Marshall Fire witnessed hurricane force wind gusts of up to 110 miles per hour. Drought was a problem, and the fire hit on an unseasonably warm Dec. 30, 2021 winter day amidst ample high, dry grasses that provided plentiful fuel.

The Marshall Fire caused more than half a billion dollars in residential property damages. Two people died, and more than 6,000 acres burned in the fire that started in unincorporated Boulder County and swept through tightly-packed residential areas in Superior and Louisville.

There is good news from the CoreLogic report.

It showed that data from the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) for May indicated that 2023 has so far been a below average year in terms of acres burned and number of fires. The report said acres burned stood at 48% below — and the number of fires at 16% below — the 10-year-average.

However, the report said the number of acres burned each year has been "steadily increasing" since 1983, with the average number of acres burned per year between 2010-2020 at 93% higher than the period between 1990-2000.

The CoreLogic report, which tracked statistics through June 30, did not include the recent devastating wildfire in Hawaii, which leveled the historic town of Lahaina and damaged 2,200 mostly residential structures with an estimated $5.52 billion dollar cost to rebuild. The death toll in Laihana stood at 111 Thursday, with at least 1000 people still missing.