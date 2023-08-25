Three people died in Denver-area vehicle crashes in three separate crashes late Thursday and early Friday.

One person died in a crash at northbound Interstate 25 and Yale Avenue around around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to a social media post by the Denver Police Department.

Two drivers were involved in the crash.

No additional information has been provided about the drivers or the crash. Police said that they were investigating the incident and would provide updates when they become available.

One person died in a crash on C-470 between Kipling Street and Wadsworth Boulevard just after midnight on Friday.

A Hyundai Veloster wrecked around 12:45 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The Hyundai was the only vehicle involved.

The driver, a 21-year-old male from Littleton, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger, a 23-year-old male from Highlands Ranch, was taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time, CSP said.

The crash is still being investigated. Alcohol is believed to be a factor, according to investigators.

A 91-year-old woman died in Louisville after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday morning, according to a press release by the Louisville Police Department.

The woman — later identified as Ernestine Schulz — was walking in the 900 block of Cherry Street at 7:30 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle. Police found her lying in the street with serious injuries. She died later at a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with the investigation, police said.