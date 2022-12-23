Thursday night into Friday morning turned violent in Northglenn and Brighton as police investigated to two separate homicides within 13 miles of each other that left three people dead.
The Brighton Police Department reported a shooting left two people dead early Friday, according to a news release.
Dispatch received a call at 1:09 a.m. Friday from a man requesting police then disconnecting. A neighbor called moments later saying two adults needed medical attention, according to the release.
Officers responded to the area, near the 300 block of Dogwood Avenue in Brighton, just west of Highway 85, and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.
The man, 31, died on scene. Officers attempted CPR on the woman, 28, and she was transported to the hospital, where she died around 2 a.m. according to the release.
Victim identifications were not released, pending autopsies and family notifications.
Brighton Police Department released no other details or potential suspect information, but asked anyone with information to call their tip line at (303) 655-8740.
Less than two earlier, at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Northglenn Police responded to a report of a man down at 11801 Washington St., according to a Friday news release. The location is just east of Colorado Highway 87 and less than 13 miles from the Brighton shooting scene.
Officers found a woman attempting CPR on a man, 41, who was on the floor of an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release.
The woman told police she came home from work to find him on the floor. Officers also attempted resuscitation efforts, but the man was pronounced dead on scene.
The Northglenn Police Department officials asked anyone with information to contact Det. Terrie Hoodak at (303) 450-8858 or thoodak@northglenn.org.
A Brighton spokesperson said investigators don't believe the shootings are related.