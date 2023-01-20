Three men have been indicted for allegedly providing drugs to St. Vrain Valley School District students in exchange for money and sexual acts.
The men now collectively face dozens of charges, including human trafficking allegations.
Citing investigation results, the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office claimed that Mario Moreno, Angelo Torres, and Aldair Garcia Rodriguez “coerced underage women to perform sexual acts in exchange for drugs.”
“With this drug distribution operation, these men targeted and preyed upon students. As illustrated by the charges of human trafficking and sex crimes, these men used narcotics to victimize young people,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a Friday news release.
Moreno, Torres and Rodriguez are in custody following a Jan. 12 grand jury indictment.
They allegedly sold cocaine, MDMA, marijuana and marijuana concentrate, among other substances, to students at various schools in the district.
Moreno faces 59 charges, including felony charges for alleged sexual assault of a child and human trafficking of a minor, numerous drug-related charges, child abuse charges, witness tampering allegations, as well as charges for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, money laundering and tax evasion. He is being held on a $2 million bond.
If convicted, he faces between six years and the rest of his natural life on the sexual assault on a child count, up to 48 years on each of the human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude counts, and various prison sentences on the other felony charges of between 6 months and 32 years, authorities said.
Torres was indicted on three charges, including felony human trafficking of a minor charges, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and distribution of a controlled substance to a minor. He is being held on a $200,000 bond. He could face a sentence of up to 48 years in prison for the human trafficking charge, and prison sentences ranging between 2 and 32 years for the other felony charges.
Rodriquez was indicted on five charges, including felony human trafficking of a minor charges and distribution of a controlled substance to a minor. He is being held on a $1 million bond. He could face a prison sentence of up to 48 years for each human tracking charge, and prison sentences between 8 and 32 years for the other felony charges.
The investigation, conducted alongside the Longmont Police Department, relied on search warrants to obtain evidence from social media, banks and phone companies, authorities said.
The investigation comprised “hundreds of hours of surveillance,” more than 50 search warrants, and required law enforcement to comb through “thousands of lines of conversation in social media files,” Longmont Police Chief Jeff Satur said.
“This was a significant and labor-intensive investigation. We are proud of our team. Their commitment to our community's well-being, the safety of the school–aged children, and the community's safety is second to none,” Satur said in the release.