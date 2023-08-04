Police arrested three suspects after a shooting left three victims injured on July 28, according to the the Arvada Police Department.

Witnesses called the police about two men allegedly shoplifting from a 7-Eleven at 7355 Ralston Road in Arvada at 1:09 a.m. on July 28.

The two shoplifters attempted to leave the store, but were confronted. A fight broke out before the men got into a vehicle and left, the police said.

The driver then stopped in front of the store and fired off seven shots, hitting three people. Responders took two of the victims to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and they treated one onsite.

The Arvada Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau and Community Response Impact Team identified two suspects as Zimeal Cain, 22, and Raymoun Moore, 24, according to a news release.

Priscilla Mendez, 22, was also identified as an individual involved in the incident.

Police arrested Moore on Tuesday. Officers arrested Cain and Mendez on Wednesday.

The Arvada Police Department also thanked the Lakewood Aurora police departments, as well as the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network for assisting in the case.