Resisting the temptation to fire up your sprinkler system last week was the right move. After several days of record-setting, high temperatures in Colorado, colder weather has returned which can damage water-filled sprinkler pipes.

When should I turn the sprinklers on?

Denver Water recommends waiting until after the last freeze, typically around May 5, to turn on your sprinkler system.

According to Denver Water, Colorado will likely have at least one more night of temperatures below 30 degrees which can damage automatic sprinkler pipes above or below ground leading to costly repairs and wasted water.

Denver Water recommends keeping the sprinklers off for a bit longer and using a hose and nozzle if there’s a dry patch that needs a bit of extra attention.

Denver Water’s annual summer watering rules start May 1 and last until Oct. 1.

