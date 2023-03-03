MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A Mesa County jury on Friday returned a split verdict against former county clerk Tina Peters, who was arrested on multiple obstruction charges in February 2022.

Jurors found Peters guilty of obstruction of government operations but acquitted her on a charge of obstruction of a peace officer. She's scheduled for sentencing April 10.

Grand Junction Police approached Peters in a bagel shop in Feb. 8, 2022, to execute a warrant related to her iPad, on which she is suspected of improperly recording a court hearing for her deputy clerk.

The arrest affidavit states that officers detained Peters while attempting to seize the iPad, and Peters attempted to kick one of the officers.

The verdict on Friday only applies to Peters' obstruction case. She still faces felony criminal charges in a separate case related to her alleged involvement in a data security breach involving the county's election equipment.

