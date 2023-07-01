Longtime Denver ad-man and co-founder of advertising giant Karsh Hagan Tom Hagan recently died in Detroit. He was 92.

Hagan, onetime board member of the Colorado History Museum and Ronald McDonald House, founded Karsh Hagan on Nov. 1, 1977. It now has $80 million of current annual billings and more than 70 employees.

“He was not only my dad and my best friend, but he was also my mentor,” said daughter Kathy Hagan, co-ceo of Karsh Hagan, in a press release. “He taught me the ethics of business and life and set an example of hard work. He encouraged me to be an entrepreneur and always promoted the ability to do anything. “

Hagan could be seen visiting the Ronald McDonald House even into his late 80s, according to a release.

He was born April 4, 1931 in Covington, Kentucky, served in the Korean War and attended Western State University in Detroit.

Karsh Hagan opened in 1977 with a single client, but grew to promote Colorado Lottery and Colorado Tourism Board, Colorado National Bank, Vail, Aspen, Beaver Creek and Steamboat Ski areas and the Denver Convention and Visitors Bureau, now called Visit Denver, according to the Denver Business Journal.

Phil Karsh died in November 2016.

"Forty years ago, two men founded Karsh Hagan on a love of big ideas. Phil Karsh and Tom Hagan shared a vision of acquiring blue chip clients and producing national quality work right here in Denver," agency officials said at the time of Karsh's death.

“Tom Hagan was an icon, and Visit Denver was fortunate to have worked with him and Phil,” said Richard Scharf, president and CEO, in a statement. “For many years we were a gateway to the Rockies, and his creative expertise put Denver on the map as a tourism destination.”

He is survived by his wife Pat Hagan, daughters Kathy Hagan, Kelly (Dean) Steppler, Sue (Mark) Heisterman, granddaughters Kate Rundles Tabatabai (Pasha) Tabatabai, Emily Rundles, Laney Steppler, Ali Steppler, Sarah Hagan and great-grandson, Zell Tabatabai, several step-daugthers and grand children.

"He always had time for everyone who called him," Kathy Hagan said. "His guidance and support allowed many to excel in the business, and I am humbled to have represented Dad and Phil’s legacy at Karsh Hagan.”

Service details will be announced.