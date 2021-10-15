One of the prosecutors handling the murder trial of Barry Morphew has resigned from the 11th Judicial District.
Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lindsey's last day with the district is Friday, Nov. 5. District Attorney Linda Stanley told The Gazette that Lindsey is headed to Pueblo to work in the 10th Judicial District under DA Jeff Chostner.
"I have resigned my position at this office," Lindsey said in an email, "and will no longer be a point of contact for this or any other case in the 11th Judicial District."
Stanley said Lindsey will be missed, but that his resignation will not be a detriment to the Morphew case. "We wish we had the opportunity to resolve any issues he may have had," said Stanley. She added Lindsey knew the Morphew case well but there are other prosecutors on the team who are just as determined to put Morphew behind bars.
"We are fine. We have four prosecutors and we are looking into hiring at least one more who works on the case full time."
Barry Morphew, 53, is accused of murdering his wife, Suzanne, over Mother's Day weekend 2020. Her body has never been found.
The 11th Judicial District includes Chaffee, Custer, Fremont and Park Counties.
Lindsey joined the 11th Judicial in January 2021, brought in by Stanley in part because of his experience with homicide cases. He has handled much of the litigation during the Morphew court hearings, sparring with defense attorneys over evidence including cellphone records and surveillance video.
During his career, Lindsey has been a veteran of various judicial districts around the state, starting with the 11th and Chaffee County, the 10th out of Pueblo and most recently with El Paso County.