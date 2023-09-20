It’s that time of year again.

The air is becoming crisp, the leaves are changing, and you’ve rediscovered your love for pumpkin spice.

It’s also once again the season to partake in one of the quintessential activities of fall: corn mazes.

So, grab your walking boots, find your coziest sweater or flannel and a tumbler with a warm drink, and get ready to visit one of these must-visit corn mazes near the Denver metro area.

Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms Corn Maze – Littleton

Located across from Chatfield Reservoir near the intersection of C-470 and Wadsworth Blvd., Chatfield Farms (8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road Littleton). Corn Maze is one of the most popular and highest rated corn mazes in the metro Denver area.

This year’s 7-acre maze takes approximately an hour to complete and features an under sea theme. The design can be viewed from above from a 15-foot bridge. On the weekend of Oct. 6-8, a Pumpkin Patch is accessible during Pumpkin Festival.

Chatfield Farms is rated 4.6 stars from 2,494 reviews on Google.

“The best corn maze ever! I did both the easy and difficult mazes,” said Google Local Guide Anena Otii. “The harder one requires patience, but it’s super fun!”

Entry is $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, $12 for children ages 3-15 and free for children under two years old. Military discounts of $2 are available. The maze is open currently Fridays through Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 29. Tickets must be purchased in advance from the Denver Botanic Gardens website.

To reduce waste, maps of the maze will not be available on-site but are available for download to a mobile device via this PDF link.

Maize in the City – Thornton

A creative play on words, Maize in the City is located in Thornton (10451 McKay Road, Thornton), and features all of the quintessential fall attractions for the whole family. There are two corn mazes including a large 20-acre maze and a smaller mini maze that can be navigated with a fun mobile game app. The maze takes approximately 40 minutes to navigate, according to the website.

In addition to the corn maze, Maize in the City also has a pumpkin patch with free entry (purchasing a pumpkin varies in price) and various fall attractions that range in price from free to $20/person.

Maize in the City opens Saturday and will remain open through Oct. 31. Entry to the maze is $14 for adults and $10 for children. Entry to the mini maze is $5 per person.

Maize in the City is rated 4.2 stars out of 560 reviews on Google.

“This fall attraction Is fun and enjoyable for all ages,” said Google reviewer Stephen D. Martin.

Miller Farms – Platteville

Located in Weld County, Miller Farms (13912 Co Rd 19, Platteville) offers an authentic experience, billing itself as a “real working farm.”

The farm is full of fresh vegetables — which are typically taken to farmers’ markets throughout the city — but visitors can pick them firsthand on the farm.

Miller Farms is ranked 4.4 stars out of 558 reviews on Google.

“I would definitely do another fall party at the farm,” said Google Local Guide Amy Griswold. “The staff and adventure of the farm was great for us!”

Visits to the farm are free of charge, but all visitors are required to sign a release form. To participate in the hayride and pick vegetables, the cost is $25 per person with an allotment of up to four bags per person. They are also offering a wagon sale where visitors are invited to stack a wagon with pumpkins, winter squash, potatoes, onions, and other fall veggies for $50.

Miller Farms’ Fall Harvest Festival began on Labor Day and will continue through mid-November, according to its website.

Cottonwood Farms – Lafayette

Located about 40 minutes by car outside of Central Denver, Cottonwood Farms’ (10600 Isabelle Rd. Lafayette) corn maze is one feature of its grander fall market, which also includes a pumpkin patch, tractor rides and a smaller hay bale maze for young children. The corn maze claims to be unique in that it is cut by hand, not by tractor.

Cottonwood Farms is rated 4.4 stars out of 130 reviews on Google.

“It was nice having the pumpkins picked and ready to grab and plenty of selection,” said Google Local Guide Kevin Maynard. “We will definitely be back again.”

Cottonwood Farms’ fall market will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Oct. 31. Admission is $5 for pre-admission and $7 for walk ins. Children aged 5 and under and seniors 65 and over are always free. Prepaid admissions are encouraged and can be purchased on the website.

The Patch – Elizabeth/Kiowa

This corn maze is for those seeking something a little off the beaten path, so to speak. The Patch (7400 State Hwy 86, Kiowa) is around an hour’s drive outside of Denver, and 30 minutes southeast of Parker. The patch is family owned and offers a variety of attractions including the aforementioned corn maze, pumpkin patch, sunflowers and “farm friends” including goats, highland cows, chickens, pigs, baby doll sheep and more.

The Patch is rated 4.6 stars out of 77 reviews on Google.

“One of the BEST pumpkin patches we’ve visited,” said Google Local Guide Svetlana Lobyan. “We try to go at least once a year but made it out 5 times last season.”

The Patch will open on Friday-Sunday from Saturday through Oct. 29. Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $26.59, including fees for adults, or $24.08 for military and seniors. Children under two are admitted free of charge. There is also a season pass option for $52.81.