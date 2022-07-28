Algae and cyanobacteria – the blue-green algae – are natural to Colorado's water systems, but they can overgrow in warm, nutrient-rich water, producing poisons that can harm people, animals, and the environment, the agency said, adding they cause skin irritation, diarrhea, stomach pain, fever, headache, and sore throat. For pets, they can be deadly. (Courtesy of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment)