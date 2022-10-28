Commerce City Police are investigating a traffic crash from late Thursday that killed a pedestrian and kept roads closed early Friday, according to a news release.
East 96th Avenue between Alton Street and Heinz Way in Commerce City remains closed until 11 a.m. Friday. Police encouraged motorists to avoid the area.
Officers responded to the crash between a vehicle and pedestrian at 10:29 p.m. Thursday. An initial investigation showed a pedestrian was walking in the road and was hit by a commercial motor vehicle. No information was provided about the type of vehicle, the identity of the driver or any potential charges.
The pedestrian died on the scene. There were no other injuries.
It's the fifth fatal traffic crash investigation in Commerce City this year with eight total victims.