A cyclist is dead Sunday after being involved in a fatal crash with a motorist.

The crash happened approximately 10:20 a.m., near Interstate 25 and Santa Fe Drive in central Denver.

According to the Denver Police Department, one person was pronounced dead on scene. A spokesperson for the department later confirmed the deceased was the bicyclist — an adult male. The spokesperson also said the driver involved remained on scene after the crash.

DPD is currently investigating the crash.

Police said delays should be expected and suggested that drivers look for alternate routes.