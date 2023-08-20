A cyclist is dead Sunday after being involved in a fatal crash with a motorist.
The crash happened approximately 10:20 a.m., near Interstate 25 and Santa Fe Drive in central Denver.
#TRAFFIC: #DPD officers are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorist and a bicyclist in the area of I-25 and Santa Fe. One person has been pronounced deceased on scene. Expect delays in the area. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/IBiiGuYBzh— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 20, 2023
According to the Denver Police Department, one person was pronounced dead on scene. A spokesperson for the department later confirmed the deceased was the bicyclist — an adult male. The spokesperson also said the driver involved remained on scene after the crash.
DPD is currently investigating the crash.
Police said delays should be expected and suggested that drivers look for alternate routes.