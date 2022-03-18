Two people were hit and killed by vehicles on East Colfax Avenue Friday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.
The first victim was struck by a vehicle while crossing Colfax near Uvalda Street, Aurora police said on Twitter Friday night. A second person who stopped to help was struck by a different vehicle. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital, but later died.
Both vehicles involved in the crashes stayed on scene, but police are investigating whether the first pedestrian was hit by a second vehicle that left the scene of the crash.
Aurora police reported the first crash on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m.
Westbound lanes of Colfax were closed at Ursula while police investigated.