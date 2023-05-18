A single-vehicle crash left two people dead in Denver Thursday morning.

The Denver Police Department is investigating the crash, which happened at 17th Avenue and Josephine Street, just southwest of City Park, according to a DPD tweet at 8:37 a.m.

The motorist hit a pole at the intersection, according to the tweet. Originally, police said the crash caused "serious injuries." Just after 2 p.m., police said the motorist and the passenger were both pronounced dead.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victims' identities.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to the tweet.