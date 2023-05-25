A crash on I-70 in Aurora killed a 22-year-old pedestrian Wednesday night.

Aurora Police Department responded to the crash just before midnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet.

A female pedestrian, 22, walked down the on-ramp of I-70 from Chambers Road and tried to cross I-70 when a 2023 BMW 330xi driving westbound hit her, according to a news release.

The woman was thrown from the roadway and landed in the next lane over, where investigators believe it is possible she was hit by several other drivers who do not know they were involved, according to the release.

She was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

I-70 was closed for several hours during the investigation and reopened around 1:30 a.m.

Aurora Police Department asks anyone who may have been involved or witnessed the crash to contact them at 303-739-6000.

This is the city's 24th traffic-related fatality of 2023, according to the release.