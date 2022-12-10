A three-vehicle crash killed one person and injured another on I-25 early Saturday morning, according to police.

A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said CSP was called to the crash at mile marker 228, near the Northwest Parkway intersection, at 2:41 a.m.

The spokesperson said that one person, a 48-year-old male from Evans died on scene and another, a 23-year-old male from Thornton, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The third person involved was uninjured.

According to the spokesperson, CSP believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Officials closed I-25 northbound at Northwest Parkway until around 8:21 a.m., when the Broomfield Police Department tweeted that the interstate had re-opened.

The crash involved a 2007 Jeep Commander, 2007 GMC Yukon and a 2008 Nissan Versa, the spokesperson said.

The investigation is ongoing and officials said they are working on figuring out the circumstances that led to the crash.