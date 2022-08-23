Ambulance.jpg

Three people died in separate crashes in Denver on Monday.

In the first crash, a vehicle struck a pedestrian at Morrison Road and Sheridan Boulevard in southwest Denver, police said.

In the second crash, a vehicle rolled over at Smith Road and Albion Street, killing a girl who was riding in the vehicle and injuring four other people.

In the third crash, a light rail train struck a pedestrian in the 8100 block of Smith Road in northeast Denver.

The medical examiner will release the names of the people who were killed after their families have been notified.

