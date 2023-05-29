Denver and Aurora police are investigating fatal traffic crashes that happened in their respective cities Sunday night.

Denver police reported a single-vehicle crash just before midnight Sunday at southbound I-25 and Yale Avenue. Investigators said via email Monday morning that a vehicle was southbound on I-25, and was exiting onto Yale, when it "swerved back onto the highway and struck the cushion barrier."

The driver and a front passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the rear seat was taken to the hospital with "possible serious injuries," according to police.

Aurora Police traffic investigators are also trying to determine what caused a a fatal rollover crash reported after 9 p.m. Sunday.

A 22-year-old Denver man was thrown from the Toyota Tacoma he was driving when it veered off Powhaton Road, just north of East 6th Avenue, according to a news release.

The truck was northbound on North Powhaton Road when "for reasons unknown, ran off the left side of the roadway, causing the truck to roll multiple times," according to the release. The driver was the sole occupant. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver's identification will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's office, along with cause and manner of death.

Powhaton was closed for four hours Sunday night for cleanup and investigation.

"Traffic Investigators will now be responsible for reconstructing the scene and examining physical evidence to determine the cause of the crash and any contributing factors," according to the release.

Any witnesses, or cars in the area with dash-camera footage, who have not yet spoken to investigators can reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The truck driver's death marked the 28th traffic-related fatality in Aurora in 2023.