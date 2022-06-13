AURORA, Colo. — Five people, including two Denver police officers, were taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 225 in Aurora Monday afternoon.
Aurora police said the multi-vehicle crash happened on southbound I-225 near Colfax Avenue. Denver police said the two officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Three other people were also taken to the hospital, Aurora police said. There's no word on how badly they were injured.
UPDATE: Preliminary info is that @DenverPolice was involved in a pursuit just before the crash. A DPD car also crashed, resulting in 2 officers being injured.A total of 5 people transported to the hospital.Expect the highway to be closed for multiple hours.Updates here. pic.twitter.com/Jwz419oVKU— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 14, 2022
Aurora police said Denver police were involved in a pursuit just before the crash.
Southbound I-225 is closed at Colfax Avenue due to the crash. All traffic from Interstate 70 is being redirected back onto the interstate. Aurora police said the closure will likely last several hours.
Read more from 9News here.