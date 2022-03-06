A crash in Aurora involving multiple vehicles shut down a portion of northbound Interstate 225 and sent multiple people to the hospital Sunday night.
The Aurora Police Department reported on Twitter that the pileup, reported near Mississippi Avenue, involved about 15 vehicles.
Northbound lanes of the interstate were closed at Iliff Avenue at around 9 p.m.
Police said five people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The crash follows multiple pileups on Interstate 25 in Denver that reportedly involved 50 cars and shut down northbound lanes of traffic for several hours.