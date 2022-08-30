The 75th Avenue off-ramp from Peña Boulevard will close starting 8 p.m. Tuesday for annual road repairs, Denver International Airport announced today.
The right lane before the off-ramp – which allows motorists to access the rental returns and the cell phone waiting lot – will be closed until 4 a.m. Wednesday, and a detour will be set up for motorists to take the next exit at Jackson Gap Street, the airport authority said.
Officials said here's what motorists should do:
After exiting at Jackson Gap, turn left at the stoplight
Follow Jackson Gap until 78th Ave
Turn left on 78th Ave to return rental cars and proceed to Gun Club Road to go to Final Approach
Airport authorities said the annual pavement rehabilitation work will continue through September.