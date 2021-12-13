Eight people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash Sunday evening on U.S. 285 south of Conifer, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened at 6:22 p.m. on the highway near Mile Marker 232 at King Valley Drive, troopers said. A 2007 Honda Pilot, 2008 Toyota RAV4 and 2017 BMW X5 were involved in the crash.

Troopers said the Honda was traveling north on the highway when it veered into the next lane, crashing into the Toyota, which also was traveling north. The collision pushed the Honda into the southbound lanes, where it crashed into the BMW.

All six people in the Honda suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital via ambulance, troopers said. The driver was a 38-year-old woman from Denver and the passengers were a 33-year-old man and four children ages 16, 14, 10 and 6.

In the BMW, the 43-year-old male driver suffered moderate injuries and the 48-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries, troopers said. The 32-year-old male driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. Troopers said they do not believe speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

The driver of the Honda has been charged in connection with the crash, though the charges have not been released, troopers said.

U.S. 285 was closed in both directions near King Valley Drive for over two hours Sunday night as investigators processed the scene.