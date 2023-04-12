Colorado State Patrol is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenager Tuesday evening.

At around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash on 76th Avenue and Leyden Street in Adams County, according to a CSP news release.

A red Dodge Magnum hit and killed a 16-year-old female pedestrian and fled the scene, according to the release.

The initial investigation shows that the victim was crossing 76th Avenue going southbound at Leyden Street when the vehicle, traveling eastbound on 76th Avenue, hit her in the crosswalk.

The driver has not been identified and investigators are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle, which should have damage to the front headlights, according to the release.

The license plate number is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Colorado State Patrol dispatch at 303-239-4501 . The case number is 1D231494.