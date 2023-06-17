South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a hazardous materials situation in the same area where a sinkhole opened up along Arapahoe Road Friday evening.

At 4 p.m. Friday, Greenwood Village said on Twitter that a sinkhole opened up on Arapahoe Road, closing its westbound lanes between Yosemite Street and Greenwood Plaza Boulevard.

Just after 5 p.m., South Metro Fire Rescue said on Twitter that they were responding to a hazmat investigation in the area of East Arapahoe Road and South Dayton Street. The address is a Shane Co. Jewelry store.

The two areas are under two miles apart.

The hazmat situation did not cause any threat to the public, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. The chemicals detected are "normal for the typical processes at this company," they said on Twitter, and odors are likely caused by the HVAC system.

The sinkhole was caused by what appears to be a water main break underneath the road, Greenwood Village said on Twitter.

The road's asphalt buckled and the closure is out of an abundance of caution since the conditions of the soil underneath are unknown, the tweet said.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, one lane of westbound Arapahoe Road had reopened and as of 1:50 p.m. Saturday, Arapahoe Road was fully open.