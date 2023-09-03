Two people had to be extricated and a third suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle accident late Saturday night, Aurora Fire Rescue said in a news release.

Exact causes of the accident are being investigated.

Rescue teams responded at 11:40 p.m. to reports of a “serious motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles near the intersection of lliff Avenue and Chambers Road,” the release said.

“Upon arrival, the first arriving crew completed an initial assessment and found that three vehicles were involved with a total of five patients, two of which required extrication as they were trapped in their vehicle.”

One of the trapped patients was freed and transported to a local hospital with serious, potential life-threatening injuries.

The four others involved in Saturday’s crash suffered non-serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals for further evaluation.