Aurora police have responded to almost as many fatal crashes as of August 2023 as they did in total in 2022, they warned in a traffic statistics release tweet.

As of Saturday, Aug. 13, APD has responded to 43 fatal crashes.

In 2022, APD responded to 47 fatal crashes in total, according to APD's statistics.

Aurora police urge people to drive safely, saying one fatal crash is too many and 43 fatal crashes is "devastating."

"August is Traffic Safety Awareness Month and it's everyone's job to help #KeepAuroraAlive," APD wrote in a tweet.

In total, emergency services have answered over 4,000 crash calls in the city of Aurora, according to APD. In addition to the 43 deaths, there have also been over 400 reported injuries.

Aurora officials urge drivers to maintain the speed limit, wear their seatbelts, pay attention to the road and avoid driving under the influence.

With Aurora Public Schools back in session, police also urged parents to have conversations with their kids about safe driving.

"There are more kids on the roadways; both driving and walking," APD said in the tweet. "We need to put the phones down and practice safe driving. We promise, that text can wait."

As of Aug. 12, APD has given out 4,776 speeding tickets.

The city is addressing traffic safety this month with its new photo speed enforcement program that will issue citations with fines to drivers going 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit.