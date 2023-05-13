Aurora police are investigating a fatal head-on crash that left one man dead and injured another near the Laredo Highline neighborhood early Saturday.

The crash was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. on North Airport Boulevard just south of East Colfax Avenue.

Aurora police said the investigation determined that a black 2011 Smart Car was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Airport Boulevard when it collided with a grey 2014 Subaru Outback that was traveling south in the southbound lanes.

The drivers were the only occupants in the cars; both were transported to a local hospital, where the driver of the Smart Car died from his injuries. The driver of the Subaru suffered minor injuries, police said.

Investigators believe intoxication could be a contributing factor to the crash.

The victim's name, as well as an official cause and manner of death, will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's office. The death is the 20th traffic-related fatality this year.

Police ask that any witnesses, or drivers with dash cam footage who have not already spoken to police, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).