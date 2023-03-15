U.S. Highway 24 westbound is closed due to an avalanche near Vail, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

At 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, CDOT officials said via Twitter the highway is closed between Eagle River and Forest Service Road 762, which is at mile point 149.

Officials have not released any additional information, such as the size of the avalanche, whether there were any injuries or fatalities involved, or how long the closure is expected to last.

The area is currently considered to have "moderate" avalanche risk, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. This risk level will continue into Thursday.