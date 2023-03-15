Avalanche risk map

Avalanche risk is considered "moderate" in the area where an avalanche closed US-24 Wednesday.

 Colorado Avalanche Information Center

U.S. Highway 24 westbound is closed due to an avalanche near Vail, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

At 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, CDOT officials said via Twitter the highway is closed between Eagle River and Forest Service Road 762, which is at mile point 149.

Officials have not released any additional information, such as the size of the avalanche, whether there were any injuries or fatalities involved, or how long the closure is expected to last. 

The area is currently considered to have "moderate" avalanche risk, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. This risk level will continue into Thursday. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.