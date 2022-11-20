Police lights (copy)

FILE PHOTO

 DENVER GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

A crash at west Arizona Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard caused Denver Police to close northbound Sheridan between Louisiana Avenue and Arizona Avenue. 

The crash involved a vehicle and a bicyclist. Police reported serious injuries at the scene via a twitter post.

As of 11:30 a.m., roads remain closed and police advise drivers to find alternative routes. 

Live traffic conditions on Denver's roads and highways can be viewed through the Colorado Department of Transportation's CoTrip travel map. 

This is a developing story and will be updated

