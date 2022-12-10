A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run late Friday when he was hit by an SUV in northwest Denver late Friday, police said.

Denver Police Department tweeted just before 9 p.m. Friday that they were investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries at West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

In a later news release, police said a bicyclist was struck in the crosswalk by a dark mid-sized SUV, that was traveling straight on Sheridan and failed to stop at the red light.

Police shut down northbound Sheridan Boulevard at West 37th Avenue during the investigation.

The bicyclist involved in the crash was declared dead at the scene. The driver fled the scene without stopping, according to police.