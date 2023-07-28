Denver police are investigating a fatal crash between a bicyclist and a light rail train that happened Thursday night.

At 10:22 p.m., Thursday the Denver Police Department (DPD) announced on Twitter that southbound Smith Road was closed for the investigation.

The crash between the light rail train and the bicyclist happened at Havana Street and Smith Road, which is just south of Interstate 70 and north of Sand Creek near the Central Park and Northeast neighborhoods.

Police have not released any further updates. This story will be updated with any new information.