A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 76 in Brighton early Friday morning.

Brighton police said the man was on eastbound I-76 near the E-470 ramp around 2:30 a.m. when he was struck by a Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the Jeep called police and a passerby stopped to try to render aid.

Police said the pedestrian was dead when they arrived on scene.

The driver is not suspected to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and speed was not a contributing factor in the crash, police said.

Brighton police are investigating.

The victim has not yet been identified. His name will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office after next of kin are notified.