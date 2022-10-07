A pedestrian has died following an accident with an Aurora city vehicle, according to police.
The Aurora Police Department responded to the fatal accident at about 9 a.m Friday morning, authorities said.
A Ford F-350 belonging to the City of Aurora water department reportedly hit a 66-year-old female pedestrian at East Sixth Avenue and Helena Street.
The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, according to police. The Ford's driver was uninjured.
The city vehicle made a left turn onto East Sixth Avenue and hit the victim, according to the initial investigation. At this time, the Ford's 28-year-old male driver has not been cited for the crash.
City and federal policies require immediate drug and alcohol testing following city vehicles accidents. The driver's results are pending, but police said it does not appear that speed or alcohol were involved.
Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-camera footage of the crash to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.