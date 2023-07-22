CSP vehicle damage

Two Colorado State Patrol vehicles were hit and a trooper was injured while on the scene of a crash investigation on I-270.

 Colorado State Patrol

A Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper was hit by a car and injured early Saturday while investigating a crash on I-270. 

At about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, CSP was on the scene of a crash on I-270 in Adams County when a driver hit an unoccupied CSP car, according to a CSP news release.

The trooper was outside of the car and was not injured. 

A short time later, a second vehicle hit another unoccupied CSP vehicle at the crash scene. 

When the suspect vehicle hit the CSP vehicle, the impact forced a trooper over a bridge barrier and about 30 feet down an embankment, according to the release.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. 

Both drivers who hit CSP vehicles are suspected to have been impaired, according to the release. 

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash and I-270 at Commerce City was still closed from I-76 southbound for the investigation as of 7 a.m.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.