A Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper was hit by a car and injured early Saturday while investigating a crash on I-270.

At about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, CSP was on the scene of a crash on I-270 in Adams County when a driver hit an unoccupied CSP car, according to a CSP news release.

The trooper was outside of the car and was not injured.

A short time later, a second vehicle hit another unoccupied CSP vehicle at the crash scene.

When the suspect vehicle hit the CSP vehicle, the impact forced a trooper over a bridge barrier and about 30 feet down an embankment, according to the release.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Both drivers who hit CSP vehicles are suspected to have been impaired, according to the release.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash and I-270 at Commerce City was still closed from I-76 southbound for the investigation as of 7 a.m.