A major crash involving a semi has closed Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The crash will close the highway in both directions between mile markers 116-233 (Glenwood Springs to Dotsero).

CDOT photos show a semi dangling off the eastbound deck of the highway.

"Motorists should anticipate safety closure being in place until at least late this evening," CDOT said. "Motorists will be routed onto the northern or southern alternate routes. The alternate route will add at least 2.5 hours travel time."

A northern alternative route is available for motorists, CDOT said in a news release. Westbound driver from the Denver metro area will exit at 205 (Silverthorne), then travel north on CO 9 towards Kremmling. Once at Kremmling, drivers should continue west on US-40 until the intersection with CO 13 in Craig. Driver should then turn south on CO 13 to continue to westbound I-70 at Rifle (exists 87 or 90), CDOT said. Eastbound driver can travel the same route in reverse.

For the southern alternative route, CDOT says westbound drivers can travel on US 285 to US 50, then continue west to Grand Junction. Drivers on I-70 can use CO 9 to US 285 south to US 50. Travels can also use CO 91 southwest to US 24 to US 50. Eastbound drivers coming from the Grand Junction area can use US 50 east to US 285, then continue to Denver and the areas nearby.