A major crash involving a semi has closed Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The crash will close the highway in both directions between mile markers 116-233 (Glenwood Springs to Dotsero).

CDOT photos show a semi dangling off the eastbound deck of the highway.

"Motorists should anticipate safety closure being in place until at least late this evening," CDOT said. "Motorists will be routed onto the northern or southern alternate routes. The alternate route will add at least 2.5 hours travel time."