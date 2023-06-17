A crash in Aurora killed a pedestrian late Friday and left Havana Street closed for three hours.

Aurora Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating the crash, which happened just before 10 p.m. Friday on South Havana Street near East Tennessee Avenue, according to an APD news release.

The area is just east of the Windsor neighborhood.

Responding officers from APD, Denver Police Department and Denver Fire found a 46-year-old man dead in the northbound lanes of Havana Street, according to the release.

The pedestrian was crossing the street mid-block when he was hit, investigators said.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the pedestrian's name.

The driver, a 36-year-old woman from Texas driving a Toyota Highlander, stayed at the scene and is cooperative with the investigation.

Havana Street was closed for about three hours for the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This was Aurora's 32nd traffic-related death this year.