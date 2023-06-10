Fatal I-70 crash

A crash on I-70 killed one driver and left lanes closed for several hours Friday night. 

A crash on Intestate 70 between Federal Boulevard and Pecos Street Friday night left one driver dead and the interstate closed for hours.

The crash, involving two vehicles, happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-70, according to a Denver Police Department tweet. 

One of the drivers was pronounced dead on scene. 

All lanes of eastbound I-70 were closed between Federal Boulevard and Pecos Street for at least two hours Friday night. At 10 p.m., police said on Twitter that two lanes were re-opened, and the last lane would open once the involved vehicles were cleared off the highway. 

The investigation is ongoing, according to the police tweet. 

