loveland pass

Holiday traffic creeps down Loveland Pass toward Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on the last day of skiing July 4, 2019.

 Gazette file

U.S. 6-Loveland Pass will be closed during morning hours for several days during July as maintenance crews remove rocks and other debris from the roadway, officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

U.S. 6 will be closed from 6 to 10 a.m. July 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19 and 20, officials said. Hazardous-materials trucks will be staged at the entrance to the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel and will be let through the tunnel at the top of each hour, officials said.

The schedule is weather pending.

