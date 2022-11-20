Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) will extend the closure of 56th Avenue between Peoria Street and Pena Boulevard for emergency repairs.
A stretch of Chambers from East 56th Avenue to Maxwell Place will also be closed according to DOTI. The roads will be reopened by Dec. 18.
Work crews from DOTI discovered a damaged sanitary sewer pipe while working on a travel and safety improvement project, according to a release from the department. The damage was not caused by their construction activities.
The travel and safety improvements being made to 56th Avenue include widening the street, the addition of a median, improved drainage and construction of a multi-use path along the north side of the road.
Due to the severity of the damaged pipe, crews will have to replace the line rather than repair it. This will guarantee the integrity of the pipe for years to come, according to DOTI.
The department is asking residents and travelers to find alternate routes, like the Interstate 70 corridor, for access to Peoria Street and Pena Boulevard.