Drivers traveling along a nearly half mile section of Santa Fe Drive will need to slow down from 30 miles per hour to 25 after the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure lowered the speed limit.
The new speed limit went into effect on Friday and applies to the roadway on Santa Fe Drive from 6th Avenue to Colfax Avenue.
DOTI said the new speed limit was implemented after the department introduced measures along the corridor, which proved effective in reducing driving speeds.
The department has made several safety improvements over the nearly half mile stretch since the fall of 2020 and includes:
- Reducing traffic from three to two lanes
- Adding a five-foot buffer between on-street parking spaces and existing sidewalks
- Using posts and paint at intersections to shorten crossing distances for pedestrians
- Installing treatments at corners to slow driver turns
- Adding seating, planters and lighting enhancements to improve pedestrian visibility, safety and comfort
The lowered speed limit also coincides with the city's Vision Zero goal to eliminate the amount of fatal and serious injury traffic-related crashes.
As of Friday, there had been 44 traffic deaths so far this year, according to DOTI.