Two people, including a Denver Police officer, were seriously injured in a crash in Arvada Thursday afternoon.

The Arvada Police Department said the crash happened around 2:25 p.m. at West 66th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

Three vehicles were involved, including a DPD vehicle. An officer and one other person were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Read more about this incident at Denver Gazette partner 9News.

